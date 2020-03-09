No more denials? Jenelle Evans and David Eason may be back together, and the proof seems to be adding up by the day. In January and February, the former Teen Mom 2 star repeatedly shut down rumors she reunited with her estranged husband, insisting they were only in contact to coparent their daughter, Ensley. As of March 2020, however, she seems to have stopped — and that’s not the only evidence suggesting the two are together. Check out the gallery below to see all of the proof that the reality stars’ relationship is back on.