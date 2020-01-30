She’s not with her ex — and she definitely didn’t give him her house. Jenelle Evans is shutting down the rumors when it comes to her relationship with estranged husband David Eason. On Wednesday, January 29, the former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to answer a few questions from fans, and one ended up being about the nature of the truce she seems to have formed with the father of her daughter.

After Jenelle, 28, invited fans to ask her whatever was on their minds, one wanted to know, “Why give David the house? You paid for it all.” When the MTV personality announced in October 2019 that she was leaving David, 31, she started her new life in an apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, seemingly leaving her ex to stay in the house they previously shared. But the mom of three claims that’s not exactly the case. “LMAO, I didn’t ‘give’ anyone my house,” she shot back.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

The denial came just over a week after Jenelle addressed the rumors that she and her estranged husband reunited romantically. When one of her followers on Twitter asked why she was “back hanging out with David,” she claimed, “I’m not.” But fans can be forgiven for speculating that she might be.

On January 10, she dropped the restraining order that barred the father of three from seeing her and her kids or posting about them online. Just a few days later, the alleged exes were caught on camera in Nashville, and the father shared a new photo of toddler Ensley. In the comments of the post, he explicitly told fans he’d snapped the shot himself.

Despite debunking theories that claim they’re back together — or, more controversially, that they never broke up in the first place — Jenelle potentially becoming civil with one ex appears to have sparked tension with another. On January 20, she hinted on Twitter that she and Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, are now at odds. After seemingly tweeting and deleting messages that called him out, the Teen Mom alum agreed with one fan who wrote that parents “gotta love [their] child more than [they] dislike each other.” Quoting the tweet, she wrote simply, “Exactly.”