At least one legal battle is over for Jenelle Evans and her estranged husband, David Eason. On Monday, January 13, the date that the exes were expected in court to evaluate the order of protection the Teen Mom 2 star first filed for in November 2019, Radar Online learned that the restraining order was dropped. According to the outlet, the 9 a.m. hearing scheduled in the Davidson County District Court was cancelled just a few days earlier. “There was a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice filed by the the petitioner on January 10,” the Davidson County Clerk revealed.

Since Jenelle, 28, was the petitioner, it means that she decided to drop the order. However, since she voluntarily dismissed it “without prejudice,” she could file again in the future. In November 2019, the MTV alum cited her ex’s “recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons” as a reason that she was “scared for [her] life and [her] children’s well-being.” Pointing to 11 different instances, the paperwork asked courts to prevent David, 31, from contacting her or her children or posting about them online. The restraining order was extended twice before it was dropped.

Per Radar’s reporting, divorce proceedings are still ongoing between the couple. The mom of three choosing to drop her order of protection might be a sign that the split won’t be as contentious going forward as it’s been over the previous few months. Though Jenelle hasn’t spoken out directly about her ex, her Facebook account included plenty of memes that seemingly threw shade at her estranged husband. His own digs were a little more blatant as he slammed the brunette’s parenting abilities, claiming she didn’t “have a bond” with her own kids and declaring that he and daughter Maryssa are “much happier” without her.

The former reality star mom doesn’t seem to be sweating the slams, however. She’s been showing off her revenge body on Instagram following the breakup, spending time with her kids and making all kinds of “positive changes” in her life. Despite moving to Nashville, Tennessee, she’s also reconnecting with old pals. “So glad we’re friends again,” BFF Tori Rhyne wrote on Facebook in November 2019. “[I don’t care] what people say, either. Some people hate us, some people love us. And I, personally, love us. On a side note, I’m very happy for you and also very proud of you. Just wanted to give you a little shout out. So there it is. 😇💕😅”