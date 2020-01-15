Back together? David Eason and Jenelle Evans haven’t confirmed that they’ve reignited their romance just yet, but the evidence is starting to pile up. On Wednesday, January 15, the former Teen Mom 2 dad snapped and shared a new photo of daughter Ensley with makeup all over her face on his private account. Though at first fans thought he’d simply snagged it from his estranged wife’s social media accounts after she and their daughter posted a makeup video on YouTube on January 13, David quickly cleared up any misunderstandings. “I took this picture, numbnuts,” he eloquently told one of his followers.

The photo comes amid reports that David, 31, and Jenelle, 28, are back together. The alleged exes were even caught on camera in Nashville, Tennessee as they walked around with their toddler daughter. Just a few days earlier, the mother of three dropped the temporary order of protection she’d filed against her daughter’s dad. “There was a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice filed by the petitioner on January 10,” the Davidson County Clerk confirmed to Radar Online.

Though the former MTV mama hasn’t taken down or deleted the statement she shared when she left her husband in October 2019, she has posted a new photo seemingly responded to the hate she’s already receiving about their reunion. Sharing a photo of herself standing strong, she captioned it with a quote: “I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me.” But not everyone who disagreed with her romantic decision were throwing bricks. Some of her fans were simply concerned.

“You look so miserable right now, honey,” wrote one. “You looked so happy a few weeks ago.” Another added, “Build a safe home for your kids instead.” A third asked, “David took this, didn’t he? Girl, stop. Do not go back to him. You’ve been doing so well!!! Remember that restraining order? You filed that for a reason. Please … I’ve been there. I get it.” They weren’t alone in sharing that sentiment. “Take it from me, they DON’T change,” a fourth agreed. “Imagine the hell you are gonna pay for any [and] everything you have done these past [two] months. He’s not gonna stop [and] he will have you right where he wants you. [Please] don’t go back!!!!!!”