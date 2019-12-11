It seems David Eason will be spending Christmas alone, too. On Wednesday, December 11, a circuit court judge extended Jenelle Evans‘ restraining order against her estranged husband. According to Radar Online, the former Teen Mom 2 father will now be prohibited from contacting his ex or any of her children, including his daughter Ensley, until after the holidays in January 2020. A Davidson County clerk in Nashville, Tennessee confirmed the news. “There has been a continuance until the 13th of January,” they told Radar. “The order of protection will be extended until that date.”

This is the second time the order of protection has been extended. Just before Thanksgiving, Radar reported that a judge had granted a continuance, setting another hearing for two weeks later. Because of that decision, David, 31, was prevented from spending the holiday with his toddler daughter. While Jenelle, 27, celebrated Turkey Day with her mom, Barbara Evans, and her three kids, her ex opened up on social media about “missing” Ensley. Sharing a photo of her, the father of three captioned it, “The most precious sweet girl ever.” On a second photo, he wrote, “Missing my precious baby so much.”

Not all of David’s posts have been so sentimental, however. Despite the restraining order prohibiting from posting about his ex on social media, he’s continued to take aim at Jenelle in both subtle and straightforward posts. In addition to posting about how he’s “much happier” without her and calling her “stupid,” he’s also insulted her parenting abilities. In interactions with fans, he’s agreed with comments that state she doesn’t “have a bond with her own kids.” In his own words, he suggested that she wasn’t looking after Kaiser. “I’m the only one who fed him, wiped his baby butt, gave him a bath every day,” he wrote. “Taught him everything he knows.”

In December, he seemed to throw shade at his ex after rumors surfaced that she was already dating someone new. Though she denied seeing anyone, some fans are convinced that her move to Nashville and friendship with a local guitarist named Travis Tidwell are hints at something more romantic. A day after Jenelle assured fans that she was “not dating anyone,” David took to his Instagram Story to seemingly respond. Blasting a song called “Bro Code” in the car, he made sure a middle finger decal hanging from his rearview mirror was fully in frame.