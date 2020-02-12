What’s that sparkly piece of bling on Jenelle Evans‘ left hand? In the former Teen Mom 2 star’s latest YouTube video and recent Instagram Story, she seemingly resumed wearing the engagement ring that estranged husband David Eason gave her when he popped the question in February 2017 as well as a diamond band that is likely her wedding ring. Viewers could spot the jewelry on Tuesday, February 11.

Jenelle, 27, seemingly showed off the pear-shaped diamond as she ate an apple in one clip. In her YouTube video, titled “Hang Out With Me at a Speakeasy!!!” fans can spot the rings at multiple points. While she’s out and about, fans can catch a glimpse of the bling as she flashes a peace sign at the camera. Once she’s lying down in bed at the end of the video, the ring is not only visible but also crystal clear.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram, YouTube

The larger ring from the videos seems to perfectly match the one Jenelle flaunted on Instagram in 2017 after David, 31, proposed. Paired with the second ring, it appears to be the same set featured in many of her photos, including this January 2019 selfie. However, the mom of three is still denying that she and her alleged ex are back together.

As she’s wearing the ring in the YouTube video, Jenelle addresses speculation about a possible romantic reunion with the father of her daughter. “You guys are dying to know who slept in my bed last night, right?” she asks fans. “Let’s squash the rumors about me and David. Yeah, we went and caught dinner last night. Yes, you guys got some pictures of it and sold it all over to the internet. But I came home alone, and I’m sleeping in my bed alone. Make all the assumptions you want.”

The MTV alum also insisted in January 2020 that there’d been no reconciliation. “Why are you back hanging out with David? #Annoyed,” one fan wanted to know. “I’m not,” Jenelle insisted. A few days later, she also claimed that she “didn’t ‘give'” David her house — or “anyone” for that matter. And in February, she shot down rumors in general. “Unless you are one of the people in my small circle, then you wouldn’t have any idea what’s going on in my life,” she tweeted on the 11th. “Don’t assume you know who I’m talking to or not talking to. Don’t assume the worse for me because you read some fake articles. 💓”