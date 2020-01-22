Back on? Not so fast. Jenelle Evans shut down claims that she’s reconciling her relationship with estranged husband, David Eason, while taking to Twitter on Tuesday, January 21. The Teen Mom 2 alum was put in the hot seat after she was spotted spending time with her former flame in Nashville, Tennessee, last week.

“Why are you back hanging out with David? #Annoyed,” one fan tweeted at the former MTV star, 28, clearly referencing how she was recently photographed with her ex and their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Jenelle replied, “I’m not,” while adding the emoji with a monocle. Just a few days earlier, it was revealed the 16 and Pregnant alum dropped the temporary order of protection she filed against David, 31. “There was a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice filed by the petitioner on January 10,” the Davidson County Clerk confirmed to Radar Online.

According to reports, Jenelle is visiting with her ex only because she wants Ensley to be able to see her dad. Furthermore, it’s claimed that she is also tired of dealing with the court system, just two months after she filed the temporary restraining order.

On January 15, the TV personality shared a photo of herself standing tall amid the backlash. “I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me,” she captioned the snap.

Even though she and David are seemingly now on amicable terms, it looks like she might be at odds with her other ex Nathan Griffith. While responding to a fan’s tweet, the mother of three agreed with a statement about putting kids first in any coparenting arrangement. “Gotta love the child more than you dislike each other,” it read. “Exactly,” Jenelle responded.

“It’s funny you and Nathan were getting along great when you and David were broken up! But now, [you’re] back together and y’all aren’t? Come on,” one of the reality star’s followers mentioned in another tweet. “You are so incredibly predictable. EVERYONE knew the second you were spotted with David, that you were gonna start in on Nathan again,” another chimed in.

Jenelle previously announced that would be seeking a divorce from her estranged husband back in October 2019. She later relocated from North Carolina to Nashville to get a fresh start.

Despite all the drama, the reality star retweeted a message not long ago, which claimed that “2020 is [her] year.”