People are not happy with her. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans announced she got a new dog and fans erupted with criticism, particularly because of the death of her dog Nugget at the hands of her ex, David Eason.

“Meet Rosey,” Jenelle, 28, wrote on Twitter on February 26. “Since everyone’s asking … here’s our ‘new’ pet.” According to the blog she linked to, Jenelle and her kids actually got the dog months ago when they moved from North Carolina to Nashville, Tennessee. In any case, the news was met with major backlash.

“You guys shouldn’t be allowed to have pets,” one person replied to the former reality star. “Great, another dog for David to murder,” another person wrote.

Jenelle noted that her family got the Goldendoodle after she did research and found someone on Craiglist who had puppies. “I packed the kids up in the car and headed out 45 minutes into the country of Tennessee,” she wrote. “While driving the scenery was amazing and the kids got to see Amish people riding with their horse and buggy. Then [I] had an entire conversation with my son about the culture of the Amish people, he loved it!”

That prompted one fan to criticize the mom, “This is incredibly sad. Not only did you purchase another dog you won’t properly care for, but you also supported an Amish puppy mill. So sad.”

Overall, the comments in reaction to Jenelle’s announcement were not great. “SMFH someone needs to save this poor dog,” another Twitter user wrote. One person even posted information on how kids should handle dogs, likely because David’s excuse for shooting Jenelle’s dog Nugget was that the dog nipped at their daughter, Ensley.

“PLEASE teach Ensley how to handle a dog,” the person wrote. “This photo is an example of how not to respect a dog’s space. Kids don’t naturally know this, they have to be taught. Your dog is afraid.”

Jenelle and David are officially split up after she announced she was seeking a divorce from her estranged husband back in October 2019. However, they’ve been spending time together lately. But Jenelle insisted on January 21 that they are not back together. Fans definitely seem to hope the duo is not back on, for Rosey’s sake.