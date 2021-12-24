Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a cryptic post about finding satisfaction in life following Christine and Kody Brown’s split.

“Remember, being happy doesn’t mean you have it all,” wrote the TLC personality, 50, via her Instagram Stories. “It simply means you’re thankful for all you have.”

Meri’s post on Thursday, December 23, comes after she set the record straight about a few rumors surrounding her relationship with Kody, 52, in the wake of their discussion about just being “friends” on the December 15 episode.

Although Meri appears to be firm about her decision to stay with Kody, some fans have still been taking to Instagram to share their thoughts with the reality star.

“Knowing who I am, knowing my value, knowing my worth, loving my life and all its adventures, that’s livin’,” Meri captioned an inspirational post on December 20, to which a fan replied, “Yea I like the quote but if it’s true you’re striving for this why the desperate act all of a sudden this season. I thought you’d be [miles] ahead of Christine as the wife that breaks away.”

Meri fired back in the comments, responding, “Oh, I’m SO not desperate. I’m sorry that’s the interpretation you’re putting on it! Peace!”

The Lizzie’s Heritage owner was the first wife to join the ​polygamous family in 1990. Kody later legally divorced Meri so he could marry fourth wife Robyn Brown in 2014 and adopt Robyn’s three children from a past monogamous relationship. Despite the circumstances, Kody and Meri have remained together ever since.

Christine, 49, was the third wife to join the brood in March 1994 following Kody’s second wife Janelle Brown, whom he also spiritually married in 1993.

Meri previously shut down breakup speculation in December 2020, explaining to fans that she loves Kody and was “committed” to working on their relationship even through hardship.

After going through struggles of their own last season, the drama between Christine and Kody has continued in season 16 as they decide how to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic with their plural family in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kody and Christine announced they were parting ways on November 2, just weeks after In Touch confirmed she relocated to Utah in a duplex with their daughter Truely.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.