Spreading love. Sister Wives star Meri Brown said she’s “here to love” as she continues to have marital problems with her husband, Kody Brown.

Meri, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 10, to share a caption with some thoughts she has on love alongside a selfie. “I was called to love, not to hate. I was called to accept, not to condemn. I was called to be confident, not to fear. I was called to serve, not to neglect. I’m here to love… to learn, to serve, to impact others in a positive way,” the TLC star wrote. “I am not here to judge, to correct, to hold accountable, anyone but myself.”

She continued the lengthy caption by reflecting on some of her plans for the future. “I’m here to be a safe place, to have an open mind, heart, and home, and to make others feel loved and cared about. I am here to laugh, to enjoy life, and live it to it’s… fullest,” the TV personality wrote.

“I fiercely love and protect those in my inner circle, and that circle is far reaching. My calling, my job here on this earth, is to live a life of passion, of confidence, of authenticity, true to who I am, and true to who God made me to be. I am unapologetically me,” Meri concluded in the caption.

The mother of one shared the post as she continues to deal with problems in her marriage to Kody, 53. The couple tied the knot in 1990, though divorced in 2014 so that Kody could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, 43.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Kody spiritually wed his second wife, Janelle Brown, in 1993, while he added his third wife, Christine Brown, to the group through a spiritual wedding ceremony in 1994. However, Christine recently left the Brown patriarch in November 2021.

Meri has been open about the struggles in her marriage to Kody on the family’s reality show. During Sister Wives three-part season 16 tell-all, Meri and Kody confessed how distant their spiritual marriage had become.

“She is still part of the family, but I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again,” the businessman told series host Sukanya Krishnan in part one of the tell-all, which aired on January 30.

Kody’s first wife later admitted in the episode that the two hadn’t been intimate in “maybe a decade,” adding that they are “just friends” at this point.

One week after part one of the season 16 tell-all aired, Meri openly discussed their relationship in a lengthy Instagram post.

“A few months ago, I used the word ‘estranged’ regarding my relationship in a conversation with a friend. It was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt … honest,” she explained in her caption. “It was hard to use and yet somewhat freeing. I know where my relationship is, I’m not oblivious to that.”