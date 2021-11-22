‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Is a Father of 18: Meet His Kids With Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is the proud father of 18 children in total, whom he shares with spouses Meri, Janelle and Robyn and former spouse Christine Brown.

Their family tree can get confusing with so many kids and grandkids in the mix, but fans have gotten to know many of the members quite well thanks to the TLC series being on the air since September 2010.

Kody and his first wife, Meri, share one child together, daughter Mariah, and he also shares two children — son Solomon and daughter Ariella — with fourth wife Robyn, whom the couple welcomed after he divorced Meri in 2014 so he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a past relationship: Dayton, Aurora and Breanna.

The Brown family patriarch has six children with second and third wives, Janelle and ex Christine. Kody and Janelle share sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel, as well as daughters Madison and Savanah. As for Kody and Christine, they have six children: daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely, and son Paedon.

Kody and Robyn are still legally married today, and he is also still spiritually married to both Janelle and Meri in the wake of his breakup from Christine. Of course, fans question what the future may hold amid their tense family drama on the season 16 premiere.

Weeks before the new episodes aired, Christine shared a statement announcing that she was splitting from Kody after nearly three decades together.

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TV personality wrote via her Instagram account on November 2. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” Kody wrote in his statement to confirm their split. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the Sister Wives kids now.