Meri’s message. Sister Wives star Meri Brown said she knows “every bit of Hell” amid her marital issues with husband, Kody Brown.

Meri, 51, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 24, to share a cryptic quote that hinted at her ongoing problems with Kody, 53. “Today they will call you ‘lucky,’ assuming you’ve had an easy, privileged life,” the quote began. “But you know you’re blessed because you know every bit of Hell and high water He’s brought you through.”

The recent Instagram Story is the latest cryptic post Meri has shared that seemed to give fans insight into her marriage. Earlier this month, Meri revealed her thoughts on love in a lengthy Instagram post. “I was called to love, not to hate. I was called to accept, not to condemn. I was called to be confident, not to fear. I was called to serve, not to neglect. I’m here to love… to learn, to serve, to impact others in a positive way,” the TLC star’s April 10 post read. “I am not here to judge, to correct, to hold accountable, anyone but myself.”

She continued the caption by reflecting on some of her plans for the future. “I’m here to be a safe place, to have an open mind, heart, and home, and to make others feel loved and cared about. I am here to laugh, to enjoy life, and live it to it’s… fullest,” the TV personality wrote.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“I fiercely love and protect those in my inner circle, and that circle is far reaching. My calling, my job here on this earth, is to live a life of passion, of confidence, of authenticity, true to who I am, and true to who God made me to be. I am unapologetically me,” Meri concluded in the caption.

Sister Wives fans have watched the ups and downs of Meri and Kody’s relationship over the years. They tied the knot in 1990, though divorced in 2014 so that the Brown patriarch could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, 43.

Kody spiritually wed his second wife, Janelle Brown, in 1993, while he added his third wife, Christine Brown to the group through a spiritual wedding ceremony in 1994. However, Christine recently left Kody in November 2021.

During Sister Wives’ three-part season 16 tell-all, Meri and Kody confessed how distant their spiritual marriage had become. “She is still part of the family, but I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again,” the businessman told series host Sukanya Krishnan on the January 30 episode.

Meri later admitted in the episode that the two hadn’t been intimate in “maybe a decade,” adding that they are “just friends” at this point.