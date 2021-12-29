After revealing she feels “lonely,” Sister Wives star Meri Brown posted a cryptic quote seemingly reacting to her sister wives’ concern about her living alone amid drama with husband Kody Brown.

“I think it’s very healthy to spend time alone,” read an Oscar Wilde quote Meri, 50, shared via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 28. “You need to know how to be alone and not be defined by another person.”

As revealed in the December 19 episode of the popular reality TV show, Kody’s first wife admitted how difficult it was to be the only sister wife who is living alone amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those feelings of loneliness are possibly heightened because Kody, 52, later admitted that he does not visit Meri’s home anymore.

“The visitation we had with my schedule before COVID was basically two nights at Janelle [Brown]‘s, two nights at Christine [Brown]‘s and two nights at Robyn [Brown]‘s, and I would rotate that way,” Kody said in his confessional on the December 26 episode. “Meri wasn’t in the rotation, Meri and I aren’t in that kind of relationship. We are in a state of friendship. “

While the polygamous family have been living far apart from each other ever since their move to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018, they have also experienced even more separation amid the coronavirus pandemic as Kody enacted strict social distancing guidelines to prevent the family of 23 from spreading the virus amongst themselves.

“We’ve got COVID going on, I’m running two businesses, we’re quarantining from each other,” Meri explained on the December 19 episode of Sister Wives. “As a family, we haven’t really spent much time together and it’s weird.”

During an emotional confessional, the Lizzie’s Heritage owner teared up and stated, “I just miss my family.”

On the December 26 episode, Meri’s sister wives Janelle, 52, and Christine, 49, reacted after learning that Meri had been living alone amid the pandemic. “My heart totally went out to her,” Christine said in her confessional. “It must be very quiet, very lonely,” Janelle added.

Although Meri and Kody’s marriage, which has lasted over 30 years, has seen its ups and downs in the past, Meri’s time alone led her to reassess their relationship.

“Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing,” she said. “I guess I just have hope for more than that.”

“Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that there’s no repairing our relationship,” the mom of one added.

On November 2, Christine shocked fans when she announced she was leaving Kody after over 25 years together. She has since relocated to Utah, away from the family. Many fans wondered if Meri would be the next to leave as the patriarch of the family spends most of his time with Robyn, 43.

However, Meri has clarified she would not leave the family.

“If I quit, if I walk away, it’s not going to get better,” she said.