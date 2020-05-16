Makes sense! Sister Wives star Meri Brown explained why she wasn’t in many scenes on season 14 of her polygamous family’s TLC reality TV series.

“You look fabulous, Meri! [I] Didn’t see enough of you on this past season. I hope you’re well!” one fan commented on one of Meri’s recent Instagram photos. “Well, ya know, those 17 hours of my life you see out of the year, they’re selective about what they show LOL!” the 49-year-old responded.

Fans have been missing Meri and the rest of the Brown family since the season finale of their show aired on April 12. But the blonde beauty has managed to keep busy and safe amid the global coronavirus pandemic. On April 18, she revealed how she was passing the time while social distancing.

“On this quarantine Saturday, working on perfecting yet another recipe for the B&B! Good things in the works at Lizzie’s!!” she wrote in the caption of a selfie featuring her holding a yummy-looking tray of cinnamon rolls while wearing a black apron featuring the logo of her bed and breakfast.

During season 13 of Sister Wives, Meri documented her journey to convince her husband, Kody Brown, and her sister wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown to allow her to purchase a home in Parowan, Utah that once belonged to her family. After a few tense discussions, Meri finally was able to put an offer on the home and she then realized her dream of turning it into a bed and breakfast named after her grandmother, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. Since taking over the property in 2017, it’s won Official Best of America‘s “Best Country Inn” in Utah award for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

But since the coronavirus pandemic put a strain on small businesses, fans have been wondering how Meri’s passion project was holding up. “We’re only open for essential travelers right now,” she revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, May 12.

Brown family patriarch Kody, 51, shared an update about how the rest of his family are doing amid quarantine. “We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down,” he told Us Weekly on April 6. “Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do.”