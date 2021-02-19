Sister Wives star Meri Brown is celebrating her “little wins” in life, but only after taking time to reflect on her needs amid her TV drama with husband Kody Brown.

Ahead of the new season 15 episode, the TLC alum shared an introspective message about how she helped herself evolve as a person. “The past year has been, well, it’s been a year! I’m sure you can relate! I had some experiences in the past year that really caused me to look inward, look in the mirror, figure some things out, figure ME out,” Meri, 50, began via Instagram on Friday, February 19.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“I’ve been taking time to improve myself, do a lot of self-evaluation,” she continued. “I’ve been reading books (and when I say read, I mean Audible lol) listening to podcasts and meditating.”

The mom of one said it hasn’t been easy to “slow down,” but it’s something she is working on for her own good. “Sometimes, I look at my days and don’t consider it a win, but I’ve been inspired to find something in each day that is a win.”

Meri pointed out how her strength has been put to the test in the past 24 hours. “It was me seeing something that hurt, and that could have caused me to spiral really far and really hard, but in that moment I took to Marco Polo and my BFF, dumped a bit, shed a couple tears, did some self-reflection and took some time to myself, and the spiral wasn’t big, it wasn’t deep, and it wasn’t severe. I call that a win,” she explained. “Celebrate your wins! Celebrate the things you do each day!”

Courtesy Meri Brown/Instagram; TLC

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner vented about her marital woes with Kody in a recent episode, highlighting how the feelings shared between them didn’t seem to be mutual anymore. “I can’t make him love me,” Meri said in a confessional about her spiritual spouse, who explained that “romance and sex are saved for people who are in love. If Meri and I really wanted to be together, we would.”

Kody was feeling the same strain amid his turmoil with all four of his wives, including Janelle, Robyn and Christine Brown. “I don’t want to spend the rest of my life listening to women tell me how unhappy they are,” the father of 18 declared on the series. “I need my wives to stop complaining about this divide that we’ve got in the family.”

Although the drama continues, Meri shut down split rumors in December 2020, telling fans she loves her husband and is “committed” to working it out.