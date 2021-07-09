Sister Wives star Meri Brown told fans her “power stance is on” in a cryptic message following her marital drama with husband Kody Brown.

“Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING? Doesn’t matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up,” the mom of one, 50, captioned an Instagram photo showing her standing tall in a T-shirt with the message “brave” emblazoned on the center. “Sometimes it’s just life.”

Courtesy Meri Brown/Instagram

The longtime TLC personality noted that unexpected hardships can often be learning lessons to grow from, but on the other hand, she highlighted that “sometimes you’re being fully manipulated and you know it.”

“Don’t worry,” Meri continued her bold message. “I’m BRAVE, I’m STRONG, I’m COURAGEOUS, and I WILL do this! I will find MY tribe, the people who will STAND with me and not push against me. THOSE are the people that matter.”

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner has gone through several trials and tribulations in recent months, both in her personal life and on the show. In April, Meri confirmed on Instagram that her mom, Bonnie Ahlstrom, sadly died at the age of 76.

“She left us suddenly, unexpectedly and extremely way too soon,” the reality star wrote at the time. “And I literally don’t know how I’m going to do the rest of my life without her.” Meri has since paid tribute to Bonnie by celebrating the legacy she left behind, as well as the positive impact she had on those closest to her.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram; Inset: Shutterstock

Prior to Bonnie’s passing, Meri and her husband, Kody, 52, were going through a rough patch in their marriage which was captured by cameras throughout season 15. The two had struggled to get back on the same page in the wake of her 2015 catfishing scandal, although she denied split rumors on social media in December, telling fans they were both “committed” to making their relationship work.

If season 16 does get the green light, it appears viewers will get to see the polygamous brood’s relocation to their Coyote Pass land in Arizona, meaning we’ll also get an update on Christine, Robyn and Janelle Brown.

Janelle, 52, was the first family member to get situated on their new property, revealing she had already moved into an RV there as of June 27. More recently, Janelle and Kody enjoyed a romantic date night for two and they dined al fresco underneath the stars.