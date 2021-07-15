Taking a stand! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown passionately defended her husband, Kody Brown, and decision to stay in an RV on their Coyote Pass land against an online troll​​​.

The mom of six, 52, spoke out against a critic after sharing an update about her off-grid lifestyle on Thursday, July 15. “Many of you have asked about utilities,” she began her caption on Instagram. “Boon docking or dry camping some of you call it. But before some of you get your panties in a twist, I am fine lol. It’s just part of the process. But a battery upgrade was in order and it’s done. Huge upgrade and improvement in storage and time between generator runs. Especially with increasing solar panel count as well.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle’s post was met with both support and backlash, leading the TLC star to speak out about the matter after one social media user shamed Kody, 52.

“I am a little disturbed that your ‘husband’ would just sit there and let you live like that. I realize that you chose to do things this way but there is no way in hell I would let things get to the point where my wife would have to live out of a camper,” one person commented, adding, “You are strong I am sure and will make it through just fine but you shouldn’t have to live like that with such a ‘close family.'”

“Where’s all your other wives?” they questioned Janelle. “Spent all these years on TV fighting and preaching how your lifestyle was so great and full of love but you have to know we can tell y’all dislike each other. Now, you are basically homeless.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle later fired back and said Kody was not to blame. “My husband didn’t do anything. I chose this,” the TV personality replied in the comments section, pointing out that she is enjoying her unconventional experience. “I’m shocked that you think I’m some sort of meek, mild person that can be told to do anything that I don’t agree to. I’m sorry you are so short-sighted and want to make rude comments from behind your keyboard,” she continued.

In late June, Janelle announced that she was the first of the polygamous Brown family to relocate to their Coyote Pass property, three years after they moved from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Flagstaff, Arizona. Despite how naysayers view her living situation, the Becoming Sister Wives author told fans she is seeing it as a “summer adventure!”