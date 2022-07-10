A mutual decision. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown revealed the reason why she didn’t move into the RV over the summer on Coyote Pass.

“I didn’t go to the RV this summer,” Janelle, 53, said in response to a fan’s comment during an Instagram Live video, which she posted via Instagram on Sunday, July 10. “Savanah really struggled with the RV.”

Janelle shares daughter Savannah, 17, with husband Kody Brown, in addition to kids Garrison, Logan, Hunter, Madison and Gabriel.

“She was a trooper last year, but she said, ‘Mom, this year, I just can’t,’” the TLC personality continued in her video. “She’s going into her senior year. So, we opted to just keep it — it’s at the repair shop right now — but we’ll use it on the weekends.”

Janelle’s explanation comes three months after she initially teased moving back to Coyote Pass, sharing a clip via Instagram as she showed off the scenic views of the polygamous family’s plot of land.

“We came out to the property to … we’re starting to get things ready for this next summer,” she said alongside her son Garrison, 23. “And I remember how much I love it here. You know, I was in town for the winter — and I love town, love it — but gosh! And I forget about what it’s like out here, and I came out and it’s kind of starting to be spring and … I just love it here.”

She also added that they were “moving stuff around” and gushed about how “amazing” the picturesque landscape is.

“I’m so excited to get out here this summer and work on it some more,” the Flagstaff, Arizona, resident added. “So, I hope your Saturday is just good. Thanks for indulging me for a minute ‘cause I just wanted to say, I love the mountains. I love being on this property. I love it all.”

Although she isn’t spending her time in the RV for the summertime, Janelle is still keeping herself busy, as she recently started her own “retail trade” company in Flagstaff, In Touch confirmed on March 16. In a real estate advertisement viewed by In Touch, Janelle launched her company, NTYK LLC in September 2021.

Janelle, however, has not publicly commented on her business.

Sister Wives fans have followed Kody’s family’s housing journey since they moved from Las Vegas to Arizona in 2018. The businessman, 53, found himself in some drama with his wives, Janelle, Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, though because he originally wanted to build one large home for them to live in. After not seeing eye-to-eye on housing plans, Kody agreed to build five separate homes on the land.

In October 2021, Janelle shared her plans to move back to Flagstaff, then officially moved off the land that November. That month, Christine, 50, announced her and Kody’s split.