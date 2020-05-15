Snooki, who is mom to Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 11 months, slammed a troll who took aim at her children’s unique names on March 5. “Why did you give your kids traditional Italian names? You’re not even Italian,” the user wrote under a sweet photo of her tiniest bambino. “Because that’s what me and my husband wanted,” the beauty snapped back. “My husband is 100 percent Italian. Although I’m [Chilean], I was adopted by Italian parents and raised as such, mmk.”

Courtesy of Snooki

Of course, her fan base always sticks up for her in the replies. Following the hurtful remarks about her kids’ names, one user wrote, “Do you need to be Italian to name your kids those names? Don’t be so closed-minded.” Another added, “Why are you such a hater? Mind your business. You don’t have to be Italian to give them Italian names.”

Her Jersey Shore pals commend the brunette beauty for standing up to the online haters.“She does a good job at it,” Vinny Guadagnino told In Touch in February, discussing how Snooks manages to keep her composure instead of getting “all worked up” after seeing the shady comments on social media. “She’s like ‘Calm down, Carol.’”

“It just shows she knows it’s a joke,” he explained. “[Snooki] knows these people are sick people … She doesn’t really care.” He added, “The kings don’t pay attention to peasants throwing stones at the castle.”

Additionally, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino thinks Nicole is “doing a good job” at handling the trolls with her easygoing attitude. “A successful man or woman is one that can lay a firm foundation with the bricks that are thrown at them,” the insightful husband to Lauren Sorrentino said.

Shedding light on why trolls are intentionally unkind, Mike profoundly said, “Hurt people, hurt people.” To conclude, Vinny added, “At the end of the day, we get in our nice cars, we go to our nice houses, we’re with our family and what they say doesn’t matter.”

Scroll below for a look at more of Snooki’s most epic clapbacks.