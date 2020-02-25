Courtesy of Snooki

Spreading the love. Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi slammed a hater who accused the reality star of favoring her son Lorenzo on Sunday, February 23. The mom of three, 32, assured fans she loves all of her children equally.

“You favorite him,” the troll wrote on a photo of the proud mom and her eldest son, 7. “Not really. I make sure to spend the same amount of time with each of my three children,” Snooks clapped back. “I’m posting him constantly because he’s finally allowing me to take pictures of him. So, that’s that.”

Courtesy of Snooki

Even though the brunette beauty took on the hater by herself, several of her fans had her back as well. “[Please] don’t make [presumptions] about people’s personal [lives] based off social media posts, nobody needs more negative energy,” one user responded. “Girl, don’t explain yourself,” another added. “You do an awesome job, post your baby all you want!!”

This isn’t the first time Nicole has taken on trolls in the comments. In mid-February, the MTV star took aim at a follower who didn’t approve of the nickname her kids gave her. “Unfollowing. This mawma word drives me nuts,” the dissatisfied user wrote on a photo captioned, “Mawma’s Boys.” Luckily, this hater didn’t seem to get on her nerves too much. “Dramatic,” she bluntly replied.

Snooki is a fierce mom who is dedicated to her children. Along with Lorenzo, she is mother to Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 8 months. In December 2019, the former party girl made a huge life decision and decided to retire from Jersey Shore to be a fulltime mom.

“Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids,” Snooki explained on her podcast “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey.” “I don’t like partying for three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”