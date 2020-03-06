Back off! Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi clapped back at a hater who threw shade at her children’s unique names on Thursday, March 5. The 32-year-old mom to Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 9 months, set the record straight and explained the meaning behind their names.

“ANGELO!” Snooki captioned a photo of her youngest son. “Why did you give your kids traditional Italian names? You’re not even Italian,” the troll wrote under the adorable photo of the baby boy. “Because that’s what me and my husband wanted,” the beauty snapped back. “My husband is 100 percent Italian. Although I’m Chilena, I was adopted by Italian parents and raised as such, Mmk.”

Courtesy of Snooki

Fans had Snooki’s back in the replies and praised her epic response. “Do you need to be Italian to name your kids those names? Don’t be so closed-minded,” one user wrote. “Why are you such a hater? Mind your business. You don’t have to be Italian to give them Italian names,” another added. A third chimed in, writing, “She can do what she wants they are her children!!”

Snooki is the clapback queen and often defends her throne in the comments. Previously, she slammed trolls who accused her of favoring Lorenzo and hit back at a hater who didn’t approve of the nickname her kids call her. She has made it clear she won’t stand for parent-shaming and she will do as she pleases. “She does a good job at it,” Jersey Shore castmate Vinny Guadagnino exclusively told In Touch of how the meatball deals with haters. The Keto Guido, 32, said his longtime pal doesn’t get “all worked up” over shady remarks. “She’s like ‘Calm down, Carol,’” he explained, adding, “It just shows she knows it’s a joke.”

While the proud mama is “doing a good job” handling the haters, she remembers to keep everything in perspective. “[Snooki] knows these people are sick people … She doesn’t really care,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told In Touch exclusively. To shed light on why cyberbullies are so cruel, he explained, “Hurt people, hurt people.” Keep doing your thing, girl!