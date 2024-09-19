From the Pouf to Parenthood! ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Has Completely Transformed Over the Years

One of the breakout stars of Seaside! Fans couldn’t get enough of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi when she first appeared on the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore back in 2009.

With her iconic pouf, outspoken personality and party-loving ways, viewers quickly became enamored with the TV personality because she always kept things interesting whether she was getting into trouble or just having a good time.

Now, years later, the iconic brunette has fully transformed, becoming a wife and mother of three.