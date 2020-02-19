Don’t talk about her man! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi clapped back at a hater on Instagram who took aim at husband Jionni LaValle’s absence from her feed. The 32-year-old Jersey Shore alum was not going to stand for any shade thrown her way.

“I never see your hubby,” the troll wrote on a photo of her 9-month-old son, Angelo, on Monday, February 17. “So go hang out with him,” the former party girl hit back. She even added Jionni’s handle for an extra dose of shade.

Courtesy of Snooki

Fans had her back in the comments and praised her sassy response. “Great comeback,” one user wrote with a raised hands emoji. Another added, “He is on her story and has been for the last couple days and there’s a pic of the two of them on Valentine’s Day. Relax.” A third chimed in, writing, “She said a while ago he HATES being in the public eye.”

Back in 2018, Jionni, 32, admitted he prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Following the news of the reboot of Jersey Shore back, Jionni took to Instagram to explain why he won’t be on the show.

Photo by Scott Gries/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he wrote. “Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER, you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do. MY wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced.”

While Snooki respects her husband’s wishes to live a private life, she still gushes about her man on social media from time to time. To celebrate their five-year anniversary, the beauty praised her man on Instagram. “You will always be my Mr. Gatsby,” She wrote on a photo of the two are their lavish wedding. To many more years of happiness for this Jersey Shore love story!