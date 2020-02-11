Don’t come for this mama bear! Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi clapped back at a hater who suggested her 5-year-old daughter, Giovanna, was dressed inappropriately.

“[Beautiful baby girl] really wearing a crop top?” the troll wrote, along with a pleading eyes emoji, on Monday, February 10. “It’s her cheerleading uniform,” the brunette beauty, 32, corrected. “She just got back from cheer practice.”

In the picture, “Sissy Giovanna” can be seen coloring while her big brother, Lorenzo, 7, played a game on his iPad. Snooki’s youngest son, Angelo, 8 months, was also in the precious snapshot. “My happy place,” the reality star captioned the photo with a smiling face with hearts emoji. She added the hashtag “Motherhood” and an oncoming fist emoji.

The former party girl often gushes about being a mom and recently hung up her dancing shoes to spend more time with her kids. During a December 2019 episode of her podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey,” the meatball announced her retirement from Jersey Shore after 10 years.

“Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids,” Snooki explained. “I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Aside from her commitment to her kids, Snooki said the dynamic between her costars has changed. “Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun,” she said. “Lately, everything is so serious … It’s not about a team anymore. Fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. I don’t want that.” With her dedication to the home, Snooki is one mama you don’t want to mess with!