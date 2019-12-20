Staying positive! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino got candid about his wife Lauren Sorrentino’s recent miscarriage and revealed they are optimistic that babies are in their future. “The most important thing is to pick yourself up and dust yourself off,” the 37-year-old told In Touch exclusively at La La Anthony Presents: Winter Wonderland benefiting Girls Inc. of New York City and The Police Athletic League (P.A.L.) in New York on Thursday, December 19. “And you know, if you don’t succeed at something, just try, try again. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

The Jersey Shore star doesn’t seem too stressed about expanding his family, though. “In this particular situation, it’s definitely fun trying and trying again!” he exclaimed. We bet it is — wink, wink.

The couple — who got married in November 2018 — revealed the sad news during a November 18 interview on ABC. “It was heart-wrenching,” the 34-year-old blonde beauty said. The pair “conceived” the night Mike was released from his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion at Otisville Correctional Institution in New York. “Then, at about six and a half, seven weeks, I miscarried,” she admitted. “When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time, and it was our blessing. It was hard. It was really difficult.” The New Jersey native “wanted to share” her story with others “going through” something similar. “I didn’t want to hold this in,” she added.

Despite the challenges this past year, the couple seems to be in a great place. “Our relationship has never been stronger. We are savoring every conversation, every meal and you know, trying to work on making babies as soon as we can,” the MTV personality told his costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on her podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” in October.

Meanwhile, Mike is currently focused on staying sober and living a healthy life. “Things are good right now. We have a lot to be grateful for,” he told In Touch. “I’ll always be in recovery, and I’m still an addict, but now I’m addicted to being my best self and living my best life.”

He continued, “I’ve turned my addictive personality into a superpower. I’ve become addicted to implementing balance and being the best husband for my wife and a good friend to my friends out there.”

Sounds like ~this situation~ is under control. Now, bring on the babies!