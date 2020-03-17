A mother knows. Jersey Shore alum Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi took to Instagram to clap back at haters who said her son Angelo’s nails were too long in a sweet selfie the 32-year-old shared. She ensured the trolls her son is in good hands on Monday, March 16.

“His nails look so sharp,” one user wrote to the mom of three. “His nails grow fast and can only get to them [when] he’s passed out,” the MTV personality explained. “He’s fine. Enjoy the cuteness of his face instead of his nails. Thanks.”

Courtesy of Nicole Polizzi

Instead of listening to Snooki’s instructions, the troll continued to press the reality star over the child’s safety. “I’m just saying, he could scratch himself and hurt himself so easily. He’s cute and all but he’s not going to be cute when he’s covered in scratches. But hey, what do I know,” they wrote with a shrugging emoji. “I’m his mother … I know exactly what I’m doing. I’m just saying,” the brunette beauty clapped back.

Another user pointed out Angelo’s unkempt manicure, writing, “He got some long ass nails LOL so adorable though.” Appreciating the kinder approach, Nicole expressed how hard it is to play nail technician with a baby. “Going to cut them when he sleeps. It’s really difficult to get to them without hurting him,” she wrote with a weary emoji.

Courtesy of Nicole Polizzi

Snooki, who is also mom to Lorenzo, 7, and Giovanna, 5, often takes to the comments to set the record straight with her haters. As for how she handles shade, “she does a good job at it,” Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino told In Touch exclusively. The Keto Guido, 32, said she doesn’t get “all worked up” over criticism. “She’s like, ‘Calm down, Carol,’” he explained, adding, “It just shows she knows it’s a joke.”

Although the Chilean beauty does a “good job” at handling cyberbullies, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino exclusively told In Touch Nicole takes the slander with a grain of salt. “[Snooki] knows these people are sick people … She doesn’t really care.”

As for why these “misunderstood creatures” do what they do, Mike has a theory. “Hurt people, hurt people.”