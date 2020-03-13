No name-calling here! Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took to Instagram to clap back at a rude remark about her appearance. The 32-year-old set the hater straight in the comments on Thursday, March 12.

“Snooki looks like the Jigsaw dude,” the troll wrote referring to the frightening puppet depicted in the Saw movie franchise. “I’m honored,” she responded with sarcasm. In the photo, the meatball can be seen giving a soft smile as she cuddled up with her daughter, Giovanna, 5, and her youngest son, Angelo, 9 months.

Courtesy of Nicole Polizzi

The former Shore Store employee often takes to the comments to clap back at shade. On March 5, Snooki, who is also mom to 7-year-old son Lorenzo, slammed a troll who took aim at her children’s names.

“Why did you give your kids traditional Italian names? You’re not even Italian,” the user wrote under a sweet photo of her tiniest bambino. “Because that’s what me and my husband wanted,” the beauty snapped back. “My husband is 100 percent Italian. Although I’m [Chilean], I was adopted by Italian parents and raised as such, mmk.”

Thankfully, her epic fan base always has her back in the replies. Following the hurtful criticism, one supporter chimed in, writing, “Do you need to be Italian to name your kids those names? Don’t be so closed-minded.” Another added, “Why are you such a hater? Mind your business. You don’t have to be Italian to give them Italian names.

Nicole is clearly the clapback queen and her Jersey Shore counterparts know it, too. “She does a good job at it,” castmate Vinny Guadagnino exclusively told In Touch of how the brunette deals with the haters. The Keto Guido, 32, said his longtime pal doesn’t get “all worked up” over shady remarks. “She’s like, ‘Calm down, Carol,’” he explained, adding, “It just shows she knows it’s a joke.”

While the New Jersey resident is “doing a good job” handling the haters, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told In Touch exclusively that she remembers to keep everything in perspective. “[Snooki] knows these people are sick people … She doesn’t really care.”