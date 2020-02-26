Giving her props! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino are praising their costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi for handling the haters with class. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, the MTV stars compliment the way she deals with internet trolls who constantly mommy-shame her and ridicule her parenting style.

“She does a good job at it,” Vinny, 32, tells In Touch, addressing how Snooki, 32, doesn’t lose her temper or get “all worked up” after seeing the shady remarks online. “She’s like ‘Calm down, Carol.'”

“It just shows she knows its a joke,” he continues. “[Snooki] knows these people are sick people … She doesn’t really care.” Mike, 37, also says the mother of three is “doing a good job” with shutting down nay-sayers thanks to her carefree attitude.

“The kings don’t pay attention to peasants throwing stones at the castle,” Vinny tells In Touch, while Mike adds, “A successful man or woman is one that can lay a firm foundation with the bricks that are thrown at them.”

During the sit-down interview with In Touch, Vinny, Mike and Angelina Pivarnick open up about the constant scrutiny they endure. Vinny says he “never” blocks haters unless they are catfishes, while Angelina, 33, does hit the block button every so often.

“I do go back at the haters, because I want them to know to know ‘hey I see you’ and what you’re doing is not cool,” she states, mentioning how some of her followers will diss her before saying how much they love her. “It’s not good to bully people.”

Mike also elaborates on how the trolls are really just “misunderstood creatures” as some of them are actually huge fans. “Hurt people, hurt people,” the TV personality explains. He says one person recently shaded him just to get his “attention,” and he only discovered that by responding to the mean comment with “god bless.”

“At the end of the day, we get in our nice cars, we go to our nice houses, we’re with our family and what they say doesn’t matter,” Vinny tells In Touch.

They’ve clearly got Snooki’s back to the fullest!