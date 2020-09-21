A new love story! Counting On star Justin Duggar announced his courtship with Claire Spivey in a TLCme video on Monday, September 21.

“Claire and I are excited to share that we’re in a courtship,” Justin, 17, announced in the clip.

TLC

“Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years, so before either he or I was born. And we got connected last year,” Claire, 19, explained. “God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her and ever since then, I just knew she was the one,” Justin added.

The young couple met for the first time in Spring 2019 at a family conference, after which they enjoyed a dinner together with a group of friends near Claire’s hometown in Texas. Justin then returned for a visit from his hometown in Arkansas to visit with Claire’s family, which is when the pair got to know each other more. A week after meeting her, Justin said he knew Claire would someday be his wife.

The feelings were mutual, and the couple started to visit each other frequently. After several months, Justin got permission from Claire’s father to enter a courtship.

Claire and Justin have a lot in common. They both come from large families, Justin is the 14th out of 19 children and Claire is the eldest of six kids in her family. They enjoy reading the Bible together, praying together and the outdoors. The pair particularly love snowboarding together.

Courtesy of @clairespivey01/Instagram

“Something I really admire in Justin is how serious-minded he is, but his ability to have fun and to just see the bright side of things no matter what. He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day,” Claire gushed in the video announcement.

Justin added, “Claire has a lot of good qualities and I could sit here and tell you all of them, but there’s so many good things in her that I see and each and every day, I just see more and more good and I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

The couple enjoys being in one another’s company. During their visits, Claire likes to hang out in the shop while Justin works on his truck and Justin sits in the kitchen with Claire while she cooks. They usually spend their evenings sharing a soda or going out for ice cream.

“I’m really looking for the memories to come spent with him and the visits to each other’s homes, I greatly enjoy that and I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future,” Claire added.

Shortly after their video announcement, Claire took to Instagram to share a sweet message to Justin. “Words will never express the depth of my love and admiration for this amazing man! He is the most tenderhearted person, and every moment spent with him is treasured. I’m so thankful for the man of God that he is. Whether we are in person, or long distance, he cherishes and loves me unconditionally. His example to me and all he meets, is unlike any other. I am the most blessed woman on earth to be in a relationship you. I’ll love you forever @justinsamduggar,” she wrote.

Claire will make her debut on Counting On during the season finale, where Justin will introduce her to his big family via Zoom. The couple will also share their love journey on upcoming seasons of the show.

The season 11 finale of Counting On airs on TLC Tuesday, September 22, at 9 p.m. ET.