The hit TLC series that follows middle-aged moms as they look for love is returning! MILF Manor is back for season 2 with more twists than ever as a new group of ladies look to reignite their love lives with much younger partners.

What Is ‘MILF Manor’ About?

The reality TV dating series is set in a beautiful lakefront chalet as “mature hot single moms” look for love with younger men. “But one unexpected twist turns their world upside-down,” according to the network’s website. “In the end, some find love, others find heartbreak, and a few find themselves.”

Who Is on the Cast of ‘MILF Manor’?

The six women featured in season 2 range from 45 to 60 years old and are encouraged to use the wisdom from their past heartbreaks in their new relationships.

‘MILF Manor’ Season 2 Cast Member: Barby, 45

Aaron Patton/Getty Images

Barby is a stripper turned marketing executive, who isn’t afraid of letting her spiciness out. She considers her toxic trait drama but loves to hash things out, never steering clear of a confrontation.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

‘MILF Manor’ Season 2 Cast Member: Christina, 46

Aaron Patton/Getty Images

After a failed 20-year marriage, Christina is confident that a younger Mr. Right is out there for her. In her spare time, she can be found in her hometown dancing the night away or watching sports.

‘MILF Manor’ Season 2 Cast Member: Crystal, 48

Aaron Patton/Getty Images

Crystal is a makeup artist who has a tough exterior after the passing of her son. On the weekends, she likes to take workout classes, dance at clubs and fine-dine at expensive restaurants.

‘MILF Manor’ Season 2 Cast Member: Jami, 51

Aaron Patton/Getty Images

Jami is a fitness instructor known for being positive, dancing her heart out and being a light wherever she goes. Also a mother of three, she’s hoping to find love now that all of her kids are out of the house.

‘MILF Manor’ Season 2 Cast Member: Kelly, 59

Aaron Patton/Getty Images

Kelly is a pilates instructor who’s about her morning smoothies and staying in shape. After many disastrous first dates, Kelly is hoping to find the love of her life.

‘MILF Manor’ Season 2 Cast Member: Lannette, 50

Aaron Patton/Getty Images

Lannette got married at a young age and has had one partner for most of her life. She’s ready to settle down for good this time.

What Happened in the ‘MILF Manon’ Season 2 Trailer?

Fans got a glimpse of the new season in the trailer, which was released by the network in April 2024. “Get ready for an unforgettable experience with wild challenges, major shocks, incredible dates and most importantly, the opportunity to find true love,” the show teased. “Everyone here is looking for a real connection.”

Throughout the clip, the women opened up about why they chose to go the route of dating someone more youthful. “Dating younger men makes me feel playful,” one star explained. Meanwhile, another added, “And the sex is like … wow.”

Fans also got a first look at the twist planned for this season, which seemingly has one woman rushing to leave the manor. “Please help me pack,” is heard from the clip as a woman scurries out the door with multiple suitcases.

When Does MILF Manor Premiere?

MILF Manor season 2 premieres Sunday, April 28 on TLC.