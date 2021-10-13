Officially homeowners! Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, have purchased a house in Texas, In Touch can confirm.

According to the deed, the newlyweds — who married in February 2021 — bought the fixer-upper on September 9. The 737-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom Fort Worth, Texas abode is estimated to be worth $134,700 and is just a short drive from Claire’s parents, Robert Spivey Jr. and Hilary Spivey. However, it’s about 350 miles from Justin’s famous family in Arkansas.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, it appears nearly every room in the house could use a bit of a refresh, including the backyard and one-car garage.

Of course, the Counting On alum, 18, is no stranger to a project. In December 2020, he purchased a home from his father, Jim Bob Duggar, for just $1 and sold it three months later for $195,000.

“Fixer-upper house almost complete!!” Justin wrote in September 2020 amid the renovation.

Courtesy of Claire Duggar/Instagram

Prior to their wedding, rumors began swirling that the young couple moved in together ahead of their nuptials.

“Did Justin move to Texas to be closer to Claire?” one curious fan asked via Instagram in January, to which Hilary divulged, “No, he just happened to be here for the snow! We were grateful!”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum proposed to Claire, 20, in November 2020 while celebrating his birthday in her native state.

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” the lovebirds told Us Weekly on November 16. “We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

At the time, Claire praised Justin’s work ethic and clarified rumors about who paid for her engagement ring.

“Justin paid for the ring!” she confirmed in an Instagram comment amid speculation. “Not a dime of it was someone else’s money,” she said in reference to her diamond sparkler. “He is super motivated and does well at his job. He’s been graduated for quite a while and has a full-time job. He also worked part-time while in school, so he’d be prepared to be on his own.”

Perhaps the pair’s move to be closer to her family rather than his was intentional. Unlike some of Justin’s older siblings — including Jill and her husband Derick Dillard, and Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo — Justin hasn’t spoken out publicly about oldest brother Josh‘s arrest on charges relating to child sexual abuse.

Within 24 hours of his arrest on April 29, 2021, Josh pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges, and he now faces up to 40 years behind bars if convicted. His trial date is set for November 30.