Meri Brown has a new venture in the works! The Sister Wives star announced “Worthy Up,” a company she called her “passion project.”

“[Worthy Up] has been in the works for a while, and it’s so fun to see it finally come to fruition! I’ve spent the better part of the past decade taking a good look at myself and figuring out who I am, what I want, and where I’m going. I had to Worthy Up,” Meri, 53, shared via the company’s Facebook page on Friday, April 26. “This community is a place where I will share my personal experiences of growth and hope to support you in your journey, too.”

According to the Facebook bio, Worthy Up is ‘a community focused on transformation and self discovery,” and “a safe space for individuals to grow, connect, and inspire one another.”

Earlier that day, Meri teased the new project on social media and fans were buzzing with guesses about the possible announcement. “Curious??” the mom of one captioned a blurred-out image, adding a wink face emoji and a “Worthy Up” hashtag. “4 p.m. MST today.”

“Your book?! Called Worthy up?” one fan guessed in the comment section. Meanwhile, another added, “OMG, is it a book cuz Holy hell! I hope so [sic].”

“Podcast?” a third quipped.

Meri often uses the phrase “Worthy Up,” most noticeably after her split from Kody Brown. In the weeks leading up to the breakup, Meri encouraged her followers to “find their strength” to “worthy up.”

“If you don’t want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else’s opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do,” she captioned an Instagram selfie in December 2022. “Or … Do your thing. Do your thing in your own time and on your own terms. Let them judge you. Let them talk about you. Let them create their own ‘stories’ about you.”

Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri was Kody’s first of his four wives, tying the knot in 1990. The pair legally divorced in 2014, so Kody, 55, could marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and adopt her three kids from a previous relationship. The pair remained spiritually married until announcing their split in January 2023.

Kody married second wife Janelle Brown in 1990 and third wife Christine Brown in 1994. However, Christine and Kody split in 2021 and Janelle and Kody split in 2022.

Meri recently reminisced on what would’ve been her 34th wedding anniversary with the father of 18, telling fans she didn’t regret the bumpy relationship.

“34 years ago today, I got married. 34 years ago was the start of this family that so many of you have come to love or, well, not so much. Yes, I know full well that we are a very polarizing topic,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on April 21. “At that time, and in the many years following, I never anticipated a divorce was in my future. I don’t regret my marriage, and I don’t regret my divorce.”

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner said she’ll always remember the wedding anniversary as the day she “flipped the narrative” and became a “strong woman going after her dreams.”

“But more importantly, I will remember it as a day of a new start. A full circle moment,” she wrote, concluding her post with a final “Worthy Up” hashtag. “Because sometimes, life hands you a gift of knowing you’re on the right track.”