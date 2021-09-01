Oh, how times have changed! Michelle Duggar‘s style has transformed quite a bit over the years. From ’80s hair to (gasp) pants, the Counting On alum has slowly but surely become more modern.

Back in 2013, the Duggar family matriarch — who shares 19 kids with husband Jim Bob Duggar — explained the reasoning behind her modest dress code.

“After I was born again and became a Christian, I really began to cover up,” she said during a TLC Q&A. “I felt like the Lord was saying to me, ‘You know what, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that. It’s a little bit low cut, or a little bit too high, you know?’ I just really felt like I needed to obey what God was saying to me first and understand later. And then I saw in the scriptures a lot of things that helped me understand why I was feeling uncomfortable with my previous clothing choices.”

After this revelation, this reality TV mama said she cleaned out her closet and started fresh, picking up skirts and dresses from local thrift shops. And her children followed her lead.

“As we studied as a family, we found we could come up with our idea of what we thought modesty was, but we really wanted to see what the scriptures said about it,” she told fans. “Our interpretation was that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any ‘defrauding’ going on.”

If you’re wondering what “defrauding” means, she elaborated further. “My kids are taught the definition of defrauding as stirring up desires that cannot be righteously fulfilled. We don’t believe in defrauding others by the way we dress.”

Nowadays, Michelle has been known to rock denim jeans, plaid shirts and her staple locket with her fashion choices in snaps shared to the Duggar family’s Instagram account.

Keep scrolling through the gallery below to see Michelle’s complete transformation!