Rules? Never heard of ’em! Sisters Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and Jana Duggar rocked pants during a family outing at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jinger, 27, sported blue jeans and a white T-shirt, while Jana, 31, donned black jeans and a gray tee. They each accessorized with baseball caps and were joined by their brother Jason Duggar.

“Loved meeting up with @jingervuolo and @janamduggar in California for a few days!” the 21-year-old shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 31. “Leaving full of great memories and good food!”

Courtesy of Jason Duggar/Instagram (2)

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who share 19 kids together and 21 grandchildren — have been open about their modesty standards. Back in 2013, Michelle explained the reasoning behind her daughters’ conservative dress code.

“After I was born again and became a Christian, I really began to cover up,” the Counting On alum, 54, said during a TLC Q&A at the time. “I felt like the Lord was saying to me, ‘You know what, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that. It’s a little bit low cut, or a little bit too high, you know?’ I just really felt like I needed to obey what God was saying to me first and understand later,” she shared. “And then I saw in the scriptures a lot of things that helped me understand why I was feeling uncomfortable with my previous clothing choices.”

The reality TV mom continued, “As we studied as a family, we found we could come up with our idea of what we thought modesty was, but we really wanted to see what the scriptures said about it. Our interpretation was that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any ‘defrauding’ going on.”

These days, however, the parents have had a hard time controlling their brood. Not only did Jinger recently cut her hair, but Jana dyed her locks blonde and Jill wore leather pants.

In their book Growing Up Duggar, Jana, Jinger, Jill and Jessa revealed they have long, natural manes due to their religious beliefs. “Our hairstyle is our choice, and we choose longer hair based on our understanding of 1 Corinthians 11:14-15,” they wrote, adding that “a woman’s hair is her glory.”

Oh, how times have changed!