Going Short! Jinger Duggar Debuts Stylish New Haircut Ditching Blonde Look: Ready to ‘Change It Up’

From blonde to brunette! Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) debuted her trendy new haircut and color after visiting her favorite salon in Los Angeles, California.

The Counting On alum, 27, posed for some photos outside after her stylist Taylor Ashleigh added the finishing touches with a blowout and voluminous curls. “Sometimes you just need to change the hair up a bit,” Jinger captioned her before-and-after pics on Friday, July 30, appearing to cut off several inches and leave behind her long, blonde locks.

Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, gave his seal of approval by sharing a sweet snapshot of his wife smiling while clad in striped overalls and a white T-shirt. “Gorgeous,” he wrote.

The mom of two, who shares 3-year-old Felicity and 8-month-old Evangeline with Jeremy, 33, documented her “hair day” from start to finish. Jinger looked excited as she awaited the final result, sharing a selfie with many foils on her head.

In the after photo she posted, Jinger showed off her golden-brown balayage and fresh cut, which went barely below her shoulders.

“Your hair!” raved her close pal Carlin Bates after Jeremy shared another close-up snap highlighting Jinger’s makeover. “I am so OBSESSED!” Carlin added under Jinger’s post. “You are stunning.”

Last week, the former 19 Kids and Counting star and her longtime love celebrated their daughter Felicity’s third birthday with a low-key party at home. Jeremy and Jinger treated their little one to a unicorn-themed cake, sprinkle-covered cookies and some backyard fun.

The couple previously welcomed their baby girl, Evangeline, on November 20, officially going into 2021 as a family of four. “Jinger is recovering very well, enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel,” Jeremy shared at the time following their pregnancy announcement in May.

The reality star mom has since shared a rare photo with Evangeline in June while out and about on a walk in L.A. It’s now been more than two years since Jinger and Jeremy relocated to California, leaving behind their old home in Laredo, Texas, to begin a new life journey. And it’s clear the Vuolos are loving it.

See photos from Jinger’s latest salon visit below!