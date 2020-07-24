He’s got his big sister’s back! Counting On star Jason Duggar defended Jana Duggar and the rest of his family from internet trolls after they questioned why she’s not allowed to go on unsupervised trips. After watching Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar get their own house on the new episode of the TLC show, one commenter wanted to know why the boys and girls have to live by such different rules.

“I’m sorry, I genuinely don’t understand why your younger brothers can move out of the family home, but you can’t take a trip with friends unchaperoned,” they wrote on Jana’s latest Instagram photo on Thursday, July 23. Mocking the comment, Jason, 20, responded, “I’m sorry, I genuinely don’t understand how you think you know about all the trips she takes.”

Courtesy Jason Duggar/Instagram

Ouch! Some fans were glad to see the Duggar son practicing his clapback game — especially so soon after he joined Instagram — but others thought the original commenter had a point. “We see the trips with her and her friends and your dad tagging along. She’s a grown woman,” another shot back, likely referencing the trip to Las Vegas Jana, 30, took with Jim Bob Duggar back in January.

As it turns out, it may actually be Jana’s choice to live at home. On the Tuesday, July 21, episode of Counting On, Jim Bob, 55, and wife Michelle Duggar explained that all of their kids are allowed to move out when they turn 18 but most choose to stay at home to save money. Jed and Jer, both 21, shared that big brothers John David and Joseph Duggar both lived away from home before they eventually tied the knot with their respective wives, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell).

Courtesy Jana Duggar/Instagram

Even Jana herself hinted in January 2019 that her living situation is on her terms. When a fan asked if she still bunks with her little sisters, she responded, “Actually, I’ve had the choice to move to another room but love being in the girls’ room with my sisters! The evenings are the best. We sit around talking and catching up on each others’ [days].”