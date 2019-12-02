Hot mama! If you thought Jill Duggar was rebellious when she started to wear pants and shorts, wait until you see what she’s got on now. On Thursday, November 28, the former Counting On star stepped out in a brand new pair of leather leggings from cousin Amy Duggar‘s store — and she looks fierce AF. The brunette beauty debuted the new look while modeling for 3130 clothing ahead of their Black Friday sale.

“Did you see my stories?!! ❄️🍂 I’m #partnering with @3130clothing as a model,” Jill, 28, told her followers as she shared her first few photos. In one, she and Amy, 33, cuddled up as they sported matching sherpa sweaters. Jill paired hers with jeans and converse while Amy donned leggings and sneakers. It was the mom of two’s second photo, however, that blew fans away. While matching a burgundy sweater with leather leggings and booties, she looked absolutely stunning.

“That outfit is perfect for date night! You’re on FIRE GIRL,” one fan commented. “Those leather pants look amazing on you!” agreed another. A third commented, “Whooo, Jilly! That’s one sexy muffin! 😂 I need those leather pants!!” Fans couldn’t get enough of the edgy outfit’s rocker vibes.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

Even Amy herself couldn’t help but note how incredible her cousin looked in the picture. “You’re gorgeous!” she commented. “I loved our little photo shoot! Even if I did look a little sleep deprived!” The mom of two returned the love in kind. “You’re beautiful!” she wrote back.

Fans were also glad to see the cousins spending time together. The same day that Jill debuted the post, she also ditched her family to celebrate “Friendsgiving” instead of having a traditional Thanksgiving. The move came amid weeks of speculation that her husband, Derick Dillard, and father, Jim Bob Duggar, are in a feud, and it only served to fan the flames.

“Why aren’t you with your parents?” the star’s followers wanted to know. “Y’all not going to the big house?” another asked. One seemed to have all the answers. “I don’t think they talk to her parents,” they wrote. “They had a falling out. I think it’s so sad! I love her parents!!”