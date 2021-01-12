19 Kids and Chaos: The Duggar Children Are Often Seriously Unsupervised

The Duggars are all about living by a strict set of rules that dictate how they behave, who they can be alone with and what kind of activities they can get up to. When you have 19 kids, though, it’s not always so easy to actually keep an eye on them. More often than not, it seems like a lot of the children were left pretty much completely unsupervised. That is, except for the watchful TLC cameras who caught all of the chaos on tape.

Back in the old days on 19 Kids and Counting, plenty of the littlest Duggars were left running wild. And now that the older kids are starting to have kids of their own, they can’t tend to the little ones anymore like they used to.

Matriarch Michelle Duggar once admitted the family’s buddy system came about from a need to be everywhere at once, which was impossible to fulfill with such a large brood.

“We realized it works much better if we’re trying to hurry to have one of the older ones help the little guys buckle their seatbelts,” Michelle — who shares her large family with husband Jim Bob Duggar — explained to TLC. “I have noticed the ones that were teamed up and worked together, a lot have such a sweetness in their relationship.”

When the Duggars aren’t out and about, they refer to their color-coded chore charts, and their buddy teams were responsible for getting done whatever the chart tells them to do.

“All pink are Jana [Duggar] and her team. All blue are Jill [Duggar] and her team,” Michelle divulged to Parenting.com. “There is a schedule from morning until bedtime so that they know what to expect — what their goals are, what they are aiming for, what they try to get done.”

Of course, their offspring’s own kids are also often caught in super questionable scenarios. It seems like their parents are simply turning a blind eye — or, worse, picking up a camera to document the moment instead of picking up their kid. Want to see what we mean? Check out the gallery below to see tons of the times the Duggar kids got into trouble without a responsible adult nearby.