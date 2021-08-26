Jana Duggar Goes Blonde! Before and After Photos of Her Haircut

Do blondes have more fun? Jana Duggar is about to find out because she just got a new haircut.

The Counting On alum shared an Instagram video of her trip to the salon on Wednesday, August 25, and captioned it, “Something new happened!” Not only did the 31-year-old get a trim, but she also changed up her color with balayage.

Courtesy of Jana Duggar/Instagram (2)

As a result, fans couldn’t help but gush over her new ‘do. “Looks great, Jana! So pretty!” one person commented, while another added, “You look amazing!” A third, meanwhile, chimed in, “Looks great! It feels so nice to have fresh hair!”

When a member of the famous family unveils a new hair transformation, it’s a pretty big deal. In the book Growing Up Duggar, Jana, Jinger, Jill and Jessa revealed they have long, natural manes due to their religious beliefs. “Our hairstyle is our choice, and we choose longer hair based on our understanding of 1 Corinthians 11:14-15,” they wrote, adding that “a woman’s hair is her glory.”

Recently, however, several Duggar women have broken the rules and opted to chop off their hair. In July, Jinger made a drastic change to her own mane.

“Sometimes you just need to change the hair up a bit,” the podcast host, 27, captioned her before and after pics on Friday, July 30, appearing to cut off several inches.

Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, gave his seal of approval by sharing a sweet snapshot of his wife smiling post-cut. “Gorgeous,” he wrote.

As for Jill, she, too, shared the results of her dramatic haircut back in December 2019. At the time, the mother of two, 30, — who shares kids Israel and Samuel with husband Derick Dillard — revealed she cut off “about 14 inches of hair.” Despite her family’s strict rules when it comes to beauty, the author confessed she was getting “headaches” from the weight of her tresses.

Like Jeremy, 33, Derick, 32, raved about his wife’s look. “Lookin’ good baby!” he commented.

That said, Jim Bob and Michelle once attempted to change their ways after the mom of 19 underwent a hair makeover on camera for 19 Kids and Counting, and both seemed pretty upset by the results.

“I do like it longer,” Jim Bob, 56, admitted. Michelle, 54, later told Today that she was planning to grow it back out. “I want to please my hubby; it’s all about what he likes,” she said. “He says he likes my long, flowing hair!”

On the TLC show, Michelle also warned her daughters not to get a haircut. “Girls I just gotta say to you, don’t get any ideas,” she told them. “Don’t rush to a hair salon and chop off half your hair.”

Oops — too late!