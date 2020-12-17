Making a fashion statement! Many of the Duggar girls gathered for a festive holiday bash that involved “wreath-making, hot cocoa and Chick-Fil-A,” and eagle-eyed fans spotted a few of them breaking dress code for the soiree.

In the new snaps shared by Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) on Wednesday, December 16, Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) wore ripped jeans to the party and Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) kept comfortable in a pair of sweatpants.

“I had the best time with my sisters this afternoon,” the Counting On personality, 23, gushed in her caption on Instagram, sweetly adding, “Love you all!”

Matriarch Michelle Duggar raised her girls to exclusively wear skirts and dresses that are below-the-knee because she believed them to be more modest than pants. The girls discussed the concept in their 2014 tell-all book, Growing Up Duggar, and explained the dress code was a way to honor their parents’ traditional and religious values. “We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” one of the excerpts read.

Jill Dillard (née Duggar), who wasn’t in the holiday photos, also recently discussed her decision to wear pants after setting “healthy boundaries” with her loved ones in a September YouTube video. “Being OK sometimes with other people not being OK is a hard thing, but as long as we knew the decisions were not wrong, they could just be ones that other people might not make for themselves,” she said.

After seeing Joy-Anna’s new post, her followers reacted to the style switch-ups in the comments section and gave the girls kudos for dressing how they like. “Lauren is wearing jeans! Holy moly!” one social media user replied. “[Are] my eyes deceiving me or is Jessa wearing sweatpants?” another asked. “Sweatpants, jeans, etc. Love that [they are] paving their own path,” a third echoed.

Anna Duggar (née Keller) thanked Joy for hosting the shindig in the comments and said they had “such a fun time” meeting up. Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), who is pregnant with baby No. 3, was also present for the gathering and showed off her baby bump while waiting for the arrival of her daughter in February 2021.