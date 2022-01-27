Whose Is the Biggest? We Rounded Up All of the Duggar Ladies’ Engagement Rings — See Photos!

Throwback! The Duggar family has experienced many engagements over the years. After all, that’s what happens when you give birth to 19 children.

Most recently, Jeremiah Duggar got engaged to Hannah Wissmann. The Counting On alum announced the news on Thursday, January 6, with an Instagram post that included several photos of him popping the question.

“She said YES!!!!” he wrote of his new fiancée. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

In the same post, Jeremiah showed off the gorgeous sparkler he gave his soon-to-be wife. The diamond sits on a gold band and appears to have several other diamonds surrounding it.

When Justin Duggar and now-wife Claire Spivey got engaged in November 2020, Claire revealed the former 19 Kids and Counting star “paid for” every “dime” of her engagement ring.

After a fan asked if Justin had a job or if he was still in school, Claire cleared up all the questions. “Justin paid for the ring! Not a dime of it was someone else’s money,” she boasted at the time. “He is super motivated and does well at his job.”

She continued, “He’s been graduated for quite a while and has a full-time job. He also worked part-time while in school, so he’d be prepared to be on his own.”

As for why the famous family gets married so quickly after getting engaged? Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, had a simple response. “Because we want to have sex,” he bluntly responded after Justin popped the question when he was just 18 years old.

Fans were definitely shocked about the law student’s brutal honesty. “Best answer ever!” one person wrote, while another agreed, “Thank you for speaking the ONLY TRUTH.”

So … whose ring is the biggest? Keep scrolling to see photos.