How Much Money Do the Duggars Make? See All the Family Members’ Net Worths

Keeping up with the Duggars! Since their TLC debut in 2008, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, along with their 19 kids … and counting, have become household names with multiple reality shows and some pretty major business endeavors. With all this success, it’s no surprise that the entire family has a pretty impressive net worth.

As a whole, the Duggar family is worth an estimated $3.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Between their reality TV salaries, book release, real estate investments and other ventures, the family has raked in tons of cash over the years. In fact, a report published by E! News in 2009 estimated that one episode of the family’s show brought in anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000.

Fans know that when it comes to the Duggars and money, their favorite phrase is: “Buy used, save the difference.” But the family’s matriarch and patriarch have actually been somewhat candid about their finances. During an interview with TODAY in 2017, Jim Bob and Michelle explained how they’re able to afford so many kids and stay, as they liked to say, debt-free.

Courtesy of The Duggar Family/Instagram

“How do [other] people pay interest for the debt on top of making ends meet?” Jim Bob said when asked how he and his wife make ends meet. “What we’ve done is something that a lot of people don’t want to do. It’s not keeping up with the Joneses. We’ve always driven older vehicles; we’ve never bought a new vehicle.”

When it came to talking about spending, he explained that Michelle will frequent garage sales for clothes. “We probably spend less on clothing than what a family of four would spend,” the TLC personality said at the time. “We spend a lot of money on food — $3,000 a month on food and diapers and that type of stuff.”

Michelle, for her part, noted that the couple went to “a financial freedom seminar when we were young,” which taught them that “it was about getting out and staying out of debt.”

As the Duggar children grew up, they started families and careers of their own. While some of Jim Bob and Michelle’s 19 kids are still young and living at home — like Josie, Jordyn and Jennifer — others have gotten married and made their own money. Jill, John-David and Jessa, along with their siblings have massive net worths on their own, separate from the entire family’s number.

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the Duggar family members’ net worths.