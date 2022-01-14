The Duggars might have one of the largest families in the U.S., but their story doesn’t stop with just Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar. Their oldest kids, who are now in their 20s and 30s, are all moving out and getting married at an alarming pace. And judging by their wedding photos, their preference for “big” things extends to their ceremonies, too.

Justin Duggar is the most recent of the clan to tie the knot, and his brother Jeremiah Duggar is right behind him. The Counting On alum announced his engagement to fiancée Hannah Wissmann in January 2022.

“She said YES!!!!” the groom-to-be wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 6, sharing photos from the intimate moment he got down on one knee. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

But a lot goes into planning a massive Duggar wedding. For one, each ceremony has close to 1,000 guests! Jill Duggar mentioned back on 19 and Counting that she sent out 1,000 invites, and People reported back in 2016 that more than 1,000 guests showed up to Jinger Duggar‘s wedding.

So, how does one family pull off an event that’s about the size of a high school graduation? According to a blog on TLC (which has since been taken down), the Duggars got a lot of help from “volunteer friends and family” who helped make “600 cupcakes, 3,000 chocolate-chip cookies and 3,000 rootbeer floats” for Jill’s wedding.

What’s funny is Jim Bob and Michelle’s quaint 1984 ceremony was the complete opposite of their kids.

“Our church was still being built, so we were meeting in a big gymnasium for services. We actually got married in the hallway of the building—we had set up folding chairs to use as pews!” she shared on her blog. “Everything we did for our wedding was so inexpensive, but perfect for us. We wanted to spend our money on our honeymoon, which was our first time to be alone together.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see wedding photos from all the Duggar weddings.