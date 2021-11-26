Are wedding bells already ringing? Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have sparked rumors that the pair are engaged, just weeks after announcing they were dating, following a sweet photo they shared.

“All my life You have been faithful / All my life You have been so, so good / With every breath that I am able / I will sing of the goodness of God,” Hannah, 23, quoted the song “Goodness of God” on her Instagram on Thursday, November 25, sharing it alongside a photo of herself and Jeremiah, 22. She added, “From a heart overflowing with gratitude, Happy Thanksgiving to each one of you!!”

In the snap, the duo had their backs toward the camera as they looked past a large cross at a view of trees and water. Hannah wore a flowing white or blush dress while the former TLC star donned a button-up shirt and dark jeans.

Despite the post coming just weeks after the pair announced they were dating on October 27, many followers of the Duggar clan thought the romantic photo was an engagement announcement.

“Next wedding?” one person commented on a fan page’s repost of the image.

A Reddit user shared the image, writing, “At first look I thought for sure this was an engagement announcement.”

“It looks like an engagement picture, I mean their rules are not to be that close to one another if they’re courting, right?” one person commented. Another added, “Don’t worry. I’m sure [the announcement] will come before Christmas.”

Many on the message board were suspicious of the timing of the photo and the possible engagement announcement as it correlates so closely to Jeremiah’s brother Josh Duggar‘s child pornography trial, which is set to begin on November 30.

“I’m sure it’s an engagement photo,” a user wrote. “They … will announce it on [November] 30 when [Josh’s] trial starts [in an] attempt [to] distract us from the real story.”

Another agreed, “They are timing the official announcement to take the spotlight off Josh’s conviction.”

The Duggar family did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding engagement speculation.

Josh, 33, was arrested on April 29 and charged with one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography, In Touch previously confirmed. The arrest occurred just six days after he and his wife, Anna Duggar, announced they were expecting their seventh child.

According to a press release obtained by In Touch from the United States Department of Justice, Josh allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material. If found guilty, the former political activist could face up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

The disgraced reality TV star pleaded not guilty on April 30.

On May 6, Josh was released on bond to the custody of family friends, Lacount and Maria Reber, where he remains on home confinement. The former 19 Kids and Counting star is allowed to see his children, Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and newborn Madyson, as long as Anna, 33, is present.

On November 18, Anna showed support for her husband, whom she married in September 2008, by appearing beside him during his pre-trial hearing. All four motions filed by Josh’s attorney, Justin Gelfand, on August 20 were denied at the hearing. These motions included a motion to dismiss evidence in the form of a photo of Josh’s hands taken while he was in custody at Washington County jail on April 29 and a request to dismiss the child pornography case entirely.

Jeremiah has yet to publicly address the allegations against his brother; however, their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, released a statement on the official family blog following his arrest.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious,” their statement, released on April 30, read. “It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.