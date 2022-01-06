Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are engaged! The former Counting On star proposed to his girlfriend three months after announcing their courtship.

“She said YES!!!!” the groom-to-be, 23, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 6, sharing photos from the intimate moment he got down on one knee and later that evening. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

Courtesy Alaythia Wissmann/Instagram

“Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!!” Jeremiah continued. “The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special.”

Portraits captured during the special time showed Hannah, 26, gasping in surprise as he opened the box to unveil a diamond ring with rose petals sprinkled on the ground. She gave a closer look at her new bling in other snaps, which also showed them sitting underneath the stars as they celebrated the milestone in their romance.

“YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!” Hannah wrote in her own caption alongside other snapshots taken during his elaborate proposal. “Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!”

Courtesy Alaythia Wissmann/Instagram

The bride-to-be went on to express gratitude to all the individuals who gave a helping hand in the process. “A huge thank you to each person who made it the most special evening ever!!” she added. “My fiancé, my family and Jed & Katey totally surprised me with all of my favorite things. It was perfect!!”

Jeremiah went public with his courtship in October 2021, sharing the first photos of himself and Hannah posing together as a couple at the time.

“Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!” the former 19 Kids and Counting star gushed about the new woman in his life. “Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future.”

The newly engaged couple received many congratulatory messages from fans, including a heart-eyed emoji comment from family friend Carlin Bates.