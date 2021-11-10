Family forever! OutDaughtered star Dale Mills clapped back at a troll who said fame has “changed” sister-in-law Danielle Busby.

The mom of six — who shares quints Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker and an older daughter, Blayke with husband Adam Busby — shared a sweet photo with her sisters on Tuesday, November 9.

“Happy early ‘last year in your 30s’ birthday celebration to my two magnificent sisters!” Danielle, 37, captioned the sweet shot via Instagram. “I’ll be heading out of town (#yesagain #nocommentneeded), so I had to celebrate early with them. Life is so much better with sisters!! Love y’all both BIG! #sisters #happybirthday #itsabuzzworld #outdaughtered.”

In the comments, Dale — who is married to Danielle’s sister, Crystal Mills — trolled haters. “y’All gOing On aNotHer TrIP … ” he wrote, mocking people who have previously slammed the reality TV star.

One user quickly responded, writing, “She posts constantly about going out of town on IG … What do you expect? It is sad to constantly be leaving your kids as many followers have commented … Why have kids when you are leaving them constantly to chase the dollar and fame? You have changed and it is sad … #dbusby.”

Not one to let a rude comment slide, the funnyman replied, “Go troll somewhere else, pal.” When the commenter suggested Dale was likely “babysitting again,” he simply shot back a kissing heart emoji.

Courtesy of Dale Mills/Instagram

Of course, the family — who was made famous on their hit TLC show following its debut in 2016 — is no stranger to controversy. In fact, the husband-wife duo often responds when someone has not-so-nice things to say about them.

Most recently, Adam clapped back at a troll who accused Danielle of faking her mystery illness.

“So I guess your ‘health issues‘ were all for show cuz your summer has seemed very active and healthy!” the hater commented on an Instagram photo of the couple and their kids at the beach.

Adem then fumed, “Thanks for your heartfelt concern! It’s an autoimmune disease that comes and goes. Some days are good and some she is stuck at home with pain,” he told followers at the time. “As we have seen new doctors and taken many tests, we have been able to manage with medications, so flare-ups are not as often as they used to be. It isn’t something that is going to keep her from living her life to the fullest and enjoying her family.”

Danielle has been battling a mysterious illness since November 2020. At the time, the former office manager had been feeling “alarming sensations” in her arms and legs. By February, she revealed she was doing everything in her power to remain optimistic and “lower [her] stress levels” while waiting for answers.

“What I’m learning is that it’s an uphill journey of trying to discover some type of possible autoimmune disease,” she told People. “So, it’s not something that’s easily identified. [My] symptoms are so random and so extreme on certain days and like, a little bit [calmer] or relaxed on other days.”

Despite the ups and downs, Danielle is lucky to have such a supportive family!