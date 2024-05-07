Raising six little girls is an expensive task — just ask OutDaughtered stars Adam and Danielle Busby! The husband-and-wife duo live in a gorgeous house and always have their six cuties — big sister Blayke and quintuplets Ava, Riley, Olivia, Parker and Hazel — in precious matching outfits, which has many questioning just how much the pair are worth and how they make their money.

What Is Adam and Danielle Busby’s Net Worth?

While the two have never disclosed their net worth, it’s safe to say Adam and Danielle work hard for their money. Adam previously worked as a Key Account Manager for Intrinsic Solutions/Sprint Safety and Danielle was an independent beauty consultant when they started the show. The pair also once co-owned a cycling studio, Rush Cycle, in Houston, Texas, where they reside.

By reality TV producer Terence Michael’s estimations, the Busbys can earn anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000 per episode, putting their total salary for a season at nearly $1 million. Those earnings combined with their previous savings lead some to estimate that the couple are multi-millionaires.

What Does Adam Busby Do for a Living Now?

In 2018, it appeared that Adam left his position at Intrinsic Solutions/Sprint Safety, but since September of that year, Adam has become the owner of Adam Busby Media, according to what appears to be his LinkedIn profile.

What Does Danielle Busby Do for a Living Now?

According to the couple’s family website, Danielle is co-owner of CADi Fitness – a fitness apparel company – with her two sisters, Crystal and Ashley. “Our passion for fitness has been a constant between us and is a reminder of our strength as sisters, wives, mothers and business owners,” a description of the company reads in part.

Danielle also owns It’s a Buzz World Shop, an online clothing boutique she created “to share her inspiration on faith & family and a way to help others through philanthropy.” However, the shop’s Instagram page hasn’t been updated since 2022.

Additionally, the mom of six owns Graeson Bee, a “one-stop shop of affordable head-to-toe looks for the whole family.”

How Do Adam and Danielle Busby Spend Their Money?

The family frequently goes on extravagant trips across the country and rocks fabulous fashion. When Danielle once showed off her Yves Saint Laurent bag in December 2019, which costs about $1,250 on the brand’s website, Adam defended the extravagant purchase.

“How do you manage to buy such expensive handbags with six kids to feed, clothes, shoes, toys, school, activities? Not throwing shade, just curious. … Those bags are BIG MONEY,” one fan wrote. “We own six businesses on top of a television show. We work very hard for the things that we have,” the TLC star shot back.

Adam and Danielle Give Back to Their Community

While the Busby matriarch and patriarch undoubtedly treat their kids and loved ones well, they also put their money toward good causes. After Hurricane Harvey ravaged parts of Texas in 2017, the reality star couple made sure to give back to their community. They donated $75,000 worth of toys to families in need.

“It was very clear to both of us that there was an immediate need in this area,” Adam explained at the time. “And there are some people in this area, who have lost so much. And one of those things is kids who lost their toys. … What better things can you do to put a smile on a kids’ face than brand new toys?!”

Adam and Danielle Busby Renovated Their House

The pair have also clearly invested money into their Houston, Texas, home, which they regularly showed off on their reality show and on the It’s A Buzz World YouTube channel. In 2018, Adam and Danielle revealed their plans to renovate the home and make major updates to the house, and kept fans updated on the progress throughout the years.

Despite loving their house, TLC viewers learned that Adam and Danielle had a mold infestation in their home during a June 2019 episode. After Ava experienced difficulty breathing, the couple enlisted the help of a mold inspector and learned about the “terrifying” situation.

The family moved into a Texas rental home in 2019, and loved the property so much that they ended up buying it.