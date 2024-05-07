Danielle Busby has her own set of quintuplets — as documented on the hit TLC show OutDaughtered — but it could be because multiples run in her family! The proud mama of six has twin sisters, Ashley and Crystal, and she is super close with them — which is why fans often see them on the show and on social media.

Who Are ‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby’s Sisters?

The TV personality has close relationships with her sisters Ashley and Danielle, and they’re regularly featured on her social media pages.

In February 2021, Danielle shared a photo with Crystal as they soaked up the sun. “Another great day just living that #beachlife #itsabuzzworld #vacation #sisters #busbyventures #outdaughtered,” she captioned the shot.

More recently, the sisters celebrated Christmas together with their kids and partners in December 2023. “Of course we had to get a big family photo before our annual Cajun Christmas!” Danielle captioned a family photo via Instagram. “Hope everyone had a Merry Christmas.”

‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby and Her Sisters Own a Business

When they are not frolicking on the sand and making memories, Danielle and her sisters are hard at work on their business, CADi Fitness. Their mission has been to inspire all women of any shape or size to be comfortable in their own skin.

“We were born in Louisiana and raised by a single mother,” their website bio reads. “From a very young age we learned that to achieve anything it would take hard (even manual labor) work and dedication. We grew to rely on and support each other through every phase of life.” Because of their shared vision, the siblings were able to come up with a perfect name for the sisterly brand: “CADi was formed by using our birth order: Crystal, Ashley then Danielle. The ‘i’ was added as it is a part of our family ‘Aunt’ names for each other: KiKi, LiLi and DiDi.”

Danielle Busby’s Sisters Have Appeared on ‘OutDaughtered’

In a 2016 interview with Channel Guide Magazine, Danielle revealed fans would get to know her loved ones on a more personal level by tuning into the show.

“You’ll see my mom, who is Mimi [Michelle], and then you’ll see my sisters, which we call Kiki [Crystal] and Lili [Ashley]. So we’ve got Mimi, Kiki and Lili — and Didi is who I am to my nieces and nephews.” She added, “My brothers-in-laws and my nieces and nephews make an appearance, too.”

The family is so tight-knit, in fact, that Danielle admitted to catching up with them every weekend — not to mention, she and her husband Adam Busby could probably use the help from time to time!

“Would I have done the show without them?” the Graeson Bee Boutique owner previously pondered, noting it would have changed her filming experience. “Well, it’s made it more exciting with them. I love being able to capture moments with them. And I see them all the time — especially my sister that lives here close to me — so it would have been weird not having them involved because we’re always together, even with Mom and Crystal and Darryl living in Louisiana. They’re pretty much here every weekend.”

And that quality time is paying off — daughter Olivia (a.k.a. Livvy Lou) acts just like her auntie! Danielle gushed, “She’s the jolly one. She reminds me a lot of my sister Crystal in that she likes attention, and she likes to always be talking about something. Olivia always has her own little language, always talking. Playing with a toy or with her sisters, with me, she’s always talking about something, so I’m like, ‘You’re just like your Kiki!'”