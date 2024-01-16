The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley is officially a mother after she welcomed baby No. 1 via surrogate with her husband, Ryan Dawkins.

“She’s here!” Clare, 42, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 15. “Healthy [and] beyond loved. Dream come true.”

In addition to the announcement, Clare also posted a photo of her and Ryan, 48, embracing in a hug as they wore scrubs in the hospital.

The former reality star shared the news just one day after she teased that she was anticipating the arrival of their daughter. “Baby girl, we are ready for you when you are,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 14.

The caption was accompanied by a video that showcased the horizon through an airplane window, while text on screen read, “She looked at her old life one last time, took a deep breath and gently said to herself, ‘It’s time. I’m ready for my new story book to begin.’”

Clare announced that she and Ryan were expecting their first child together via surrogate in July 2023. The baby is the first child for Clare, while Ryan has two daughters from a previous relationship.

“Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!” the California native wrote via Instagram at the time. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!”

She added that the couple initially kept their baby news private as they “navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it.”

“I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!” Clare said.

Soon after she announced that they were expecting, Clare revealed that the baby was a girl on July 31, 2023. “For the last 10 years I’ve had the same dream over and over,” she captioned a video that captured her cutting into a pink cake. “The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name. So this special moment was not a surprise for me!”

Courtesy of Clare Crawley/Instagram

Fans first met Clare when she competed on Juan Pablo Galavis’s season of The Bachelor in 2014. She went on to appear on the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and the only season of Bachelor Winter Games before she was named The Bachelorette in 2020. However, her stint as the leading lady didn’t last long and she left the show following her engagement to Dale Moss just four episodes in.

Her romance with Dale, 35, didn’t last long, and the former couple called it quits in September 2021.

Clare once again found love and announced her engagement to Ryan in October 2022 after one year of dating. They later tied the knot in February 2023.