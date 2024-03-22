She’s officially a mother! Married at First Sight star Paige Banks announced she gave birth to baby No. 1 with boyfriend Justin on February 26.

“Nova, what a blessing you are! The past 10 months have been a journey watching and feeling you grow in my tummy and we are so grateful you are finally here!” the couple told People on Friday, March 22. “Nova enjoys snuggles with Mom and Dad, listening to oldies music and long naps during the day to keep Mom and Dad up at night. She was named Nova, which means Bright Star, because she brings so much light to our lives and Rae because she makes our world go round just like a ray of sunshine.”

The MAFS season 12 star first announced she was expecting her first child in September 2023. “I’ve always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own,” she captioned an adorable birth announcement via Instagram. “Finally I felt like God had answers the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for.”

The Atlanta native added that she was “super grateful” to be growing a family with her person.

“My safe space. My confidant and most importantly my best friend,” the reality TV personality wrote in a lengthy caption. “Life isn’t always easy but doing it with you make things so worthwhile and I can’t wait to see you in action with our little love.”

Paige was first introduced to Lifetime fans on season 12 of Married at First Sight in 2021. The accountant was matched by experts to entrepreneur Chris Williams and while the pair seemed like a successful marriage on paper, it would only be days into their union when Paige had to deal with something never encountered in the series — a pregnant ex-fiancée.

While viewers thought the season 12 couple would easily opt for divorce on the May 2021 season finale, that wasn’t the case. Not only did Chris apologize in a grand gesture for his mistreatment of his bride, but he revealed his ex suffered a miscarriage.

“I’m legitimately sorry for ruining this. You were what I needed in a wife, and I didn’t appreciate it,” Chris told Paige in front of the panel of experts. “When I stated that I was afraid of falling in love, I meant that.”

Chris and Paige ultimately decided not to stay married on Decision Day. However, during the reunion show, the now-exes revealed they had attended counseling in an attempt to fix the marriage. However, after things didn’t improve, the pair chose to divorce.

Following their time on the show, Paige revealed she cut off contact with her ex and left the marriage experiment with a “better understanding of who she is.”

“I’m not perfect, I never claim to be, but the reason I don’t want to speak on him is because there’s just nothing to speak about at this point,” the real estate agent told Essence in November 2021. “He is a grown man and he can deal with his own actions accordingly, and I’ll handle mine as well. I don’t really have anything to say. Did I see it? Yes. Do I have a comment about it? No.”